Carlton County woman found dead, husband charged with murder

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound at her home in Kalevala Township, the Carlton County sheriff’s office reported.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the home after receiving a call for a welfare check and found the body of Tracy Ellen Julian, 62.

The deputies arrested her husband and have jailed him for second-degree murder charges.

The sheriff’s office says they have no other suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

