Carlton County woman found dead, husband charged with murder

Tracy Ellen Julian, 62, was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound at her home in Kalevala...
Tracy Ellen Julian, 62, was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound at her home in Kalevala Township, the Carlton County sheriff’s office reported. Authorities arrested her husband and have jailed him for second-degree murder charges.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound at her home in Kalevala Township, the Carlton County sheriff’s office reported.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the home after receiving a call for a welfare check and found the body of Tracy Ellen Julian, 62.

The deputies arrested her husband and have jailed him for second-degree murder charges.

The sheriff’s office says they have no other suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

