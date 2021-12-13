Cougars look to junior class to lead the way

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ hockey team is looking to a new set of leaders for the 2021-22 season.

“Half of our top-two lines are gone and so we need to fill those holes and those players are going to look different than the ones that we graduated, but the fact that they’re maybe 8th grade, 9th grade, 10th grade, and here’s their opportunity to fill in that spot and make something happen is I think huge,” five-year head coach Amber Prange said.

Last season’s wave of graduates left East with gaps for its eight juniors and young utility players to step into.

“With no seniors, our juniors, we’ve been on the team long enough where we know what to expect, so we kind of help lead the younger girls and everyone just has that drive to keep going and get farther through the season,” East junior center McKenzie Keller.

In the first leg of the season, the Cougars boast speed and a high-energy attack, coming out of a tough early season slate 4-3 overall.

Standing tall while East fine-tunes its lines is junior goaltender Anna Rader.

“Anna’s a non-nonsense kind of goaltender. She’s going to let you know if you’re bothering her and you’re in her space or in her crease,” Prange said.

Through seven games, Rader plays in front of a .905 SV%, while consistently boosting team morale by coming up with key save after key save.

“I think back to one that she made against Owatonna, it was a glove save. Had they scored on that shot it might’ve been a completely different game,” Prange said.

Rader gives the Cougars a shot at another deep run in the section tournament. Last year, East fell one game short of advancing to the state tournament, after Luverne knocked the Cougars out of sections for the second-straight year.

“That was really hard kind of, because we had all of this momentum up until that point and we were like ‘State. State.’ You know, I think we can learn from that as a younger team. We can get there, we just have to keep on sticking with it,” Cougars junior right winger Kailey Newton said.

The Cougars wrap up a three-game road trip against Winona/Cotter on Thursday, before returning home for a meeting with New Ulm.

“We’re actually pretty optimistic about this year, then with next year too, everything will be routine at that point and everything will keep getting quicker and smoother and faster,” Newton added.

