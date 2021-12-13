FOCP reaches out for volunteers

Your Photos
Feeding Our Communities Partners is asking for volunteers for their upcoming Winter Break Distribution, this Thursday.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A non-profit is in need of volunteers and reaching out to the community for help.

Feeding Our Communities Partners is asking for support for their upcoming Winter Break Distribution, this Thursday.

Shifts run all morning, with each shift taking roughly an hour to complete. The organization says there are about 30 spots open.

For information about volunteering, visit their website.

