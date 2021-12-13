Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hancock County becomes 28th Second Amendment sanctuary county in Iowa

There are now 28 Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties in Iowa.
There are now 28 Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties in Iowa.(WRDW)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, December 13th, 2021 the Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to make their community a Second Amendment sanctuary county.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Hancock County Board of Supervisors for voting to affirm the rights of those they serve,” said Dave Funk, Iowa Firearms Coalition President. “As some in Washington are working harder than ever to erode Second Amendment rights, it is now more important than ever that other Iowa counties follow the example of Hancock County.”

The Iowa Firearms Coalition has been working with state and locally elected officials to protect the right of Iowans to bear arms. The Second Amendment Sanctuary legislation would prevent local resources from being used to enforce measures that are at odds with the U.S. Constitution, although it does not supersede federal law.

Hancock joins Mitchell, Chickasaw, Pocahontas, Hardin, Carroll, Jasper, Cedar, Washington, Madison, Mills, Adams, Clarke, Humboldt, Kossuth, Ringgold, Buchanan, Van Buren, Winnebago, Decatur, Dallas, Guthrie, Benton, Page, Lucas, Taylor, Union, and Wayne County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County in Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary's senior guard Madison Mathiowetz made program history Saturday night.
Mathiowetz becomes first in program history to reach 3,000 career points
Mankato Public Safety is investigating an alleged assault that sent one person to the hospital,...
Assault sends one to hospital
On Friday, two Waseca sheriff deputies came close to losing their lives after a semi lost...
Waseca sheriff deputies have close call with semi
FILE — The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro is pictured in this undated file photo in Albert...
Albert Lea restaurant owner plans to file Federal lawsuit
FILE — Minnesota health officials say a person affiliated with Minnesota State University,...
MDH: Omicron variant confirmed at Minnesota State University, Mankato

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at Charlotte, NC, high school
Heath Officials Offer Holiday Gathering Recommendations
Heath Officials Offer Holiday Gathering Recommendations
South Dakota governor announces bill meant to ‘restore protections for prayer in schools’
Miss South Dakota prepares for Miss America competition, discusses platform