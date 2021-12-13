Your Photos
Hy-Vee deploys disaster recovery fleet to aid tornado victims in Kentucky and Tennessee

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, December 13th, Hy-Vee sent a team of employees carrying 327,000 bottles of water and more than 220,000 snack bars and breakfast items to help victims of the tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and Tennessee this weekend.

The recovery team drove from Hy-Vee’s Distribution Center in Chariton, Iowa all the way to Mayfield, Kentucky, which is nearly 500 miles away. The team will partner with local emergency operations and nonprofits to distribute the snack and water and assist in recovery efforts.

“As soon as we learned of the incredible tornado devastation in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee, we knew we had to send relief,” says Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman and CEO. “In times of great need, like these, it’s important that we help in the way we know best – by providing essentials like food and water as well as a helping hand.”

The team will also travel to other impacted areas in Kentucky and Tennessee to provide aid for several days this week.

