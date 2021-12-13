Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa school districts see increase in 2021 Fall enrollment

Roughly 52 percent of all public school districts in the state saw an increase in enrollment.
Roughly 52 percent of all public school districts in the state saw an increase in enrollment.({Source: WBRC})
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Education released new statistics today regarding 2021 fall enrollment.

Iowa’s 327 school districts saw a 0.30 percent increase in certified enrollments this fall jumping from 484,159 students last year to 485,630 this year. Roughly 52 percent of all public school districts in the state saw an increase in enrollment.

Conversely, fewer students enrolled in home school assistance programs this school year. A total of 7,707 students were enrolled in fall 2021 compared to 8,735 in fall 2020.

All in all, Waukee, Ankeny, Pleasant Valley, Clear Creek Amana, Dallas Center-Grimes, Norwalk, Ames, Southeast Polk, Bondurant-Farrar, Iowa City, and Cedar Falls saw an increase in enrollment while Des Moines, Council Bluffs, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Mason City, Muscatine, Nevada, Creston, South Tama, and Davenport school districts all saw decreases.

You can find more details on certified enrollment and fall 2021 headcounts on the Education Statistics web page.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary's senior guard Madison Mathiowetz made program history Saturday night.
Mathiowetz becomes first in program history to reach 3,000 career points
Mankato Public Safety is investigating an alleged assault that sent one person to the hospital,...
Assault sends one to hospital
On Friday, two Waseca sheriff deputies came close to losing their lives after a semi lost...
Waseca sheriff deputies have close call with semi
FILE — The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro is pictured in this undated file photo in Albert...
Albert Lea restaurant owner plans to file Federal lawsuit
FILE — Minnesota health officials say a person affiliated with Minnesota State University,...
MDH: Omicron variant confirmed at Minnesota State University, Mankato

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at Charlotte, NC, high school
Heath Officials Offer Holiday Gathering Recommendations
Heath Officials Offer Holiday Gathering Recommendations
South Dakota governor announces bill meant to ‘restore protections for prayer in schools’
Miss South Dakota prepares for Miss America competition, discusses platform