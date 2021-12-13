Iowa school districts see increase in 2021 Fall enrollment

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Education released new statistics today regarding 2021 fall enrollment.

Iowa’s 327 school districts saw a 0.30 percent increase in certified enrollments this fall jumping from 484,159 students last year to 485,630 this year. Roughly 52 percent of all public school districts in the state saw an increase in enrollment.

Conversely, fewer students enrolled in home school assistance programs this school year. A total of 7,707 students were enrolled in fall 2021 compared to 8,735 in fall 2020.

All in all, Waukee, Ankeny, Pleasant Valley, Clear Creek Amana, Dallas Center-Grimes, Norwalk, Ames, Southeast Polk, Bondurant-Farrar, Iowa City, and Cedar Falls saw an increase in enrollment while Des Moines, Council Bluffs, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Mason City, Muscatine, Nevada, Creston, South Tama, and Davenport school districts all saw decreases.

You can find more details on certified enrollment and fall 2021 headcounts on the Education Statistics web page.

