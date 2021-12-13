Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa Workforce Development to launch Reemployment Case Management in January

Iowa Workforce Development jobs agency logo
Iowa Workforce Development jobs agency logo(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting the week of January 9th, 2022 the Iowa Workforce Development will launch its new Reemployment Case Management (RCM) program.

The new program will offer extensive job search assistance to newly unemployed Iowans and provide the best possible pathway towards a new job.

“Like other states across the country, Iowa is experiencing a significant workforce shortage,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “We are taking a holistic approach in revitalizing our reemployment process to ensure that Iowans have the access they need to match them with the successful career paths and opportunities that await them across our state.”

The RCM program will include 18 new Career Planners who are assigned to meet one-on-one with Iowans that are seeking reemployment beginning with the first week of their unemployment claims. People who have been receiving unemployment benefits for 13 weeks or more will be prioritized for immediate participation in the program.

As part of the new program, the requirement that jobless Iowans engage in two work search or reemployment activities per week will double to four in order to receive unemployment benefits.

“Our goal with RCM is to give unemployed workers both extra help and extra incentive to find a new career path as quickly as possible,” Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development said. “Iowa needs its people working, and we’ll do whatever we can to help get you there.”

You can find more information about the new program here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary's senior guard Madison Mathiowetz made program history Saturday night.
Mathiowetz becomes first in program history to reach 3,000 career points
Mankato Public Safety is investigating an alleged assault that sent one person to the hospital,...
Assault sends one to hospital
On Friday, two Waseca sheriff deputies came close to losing their lives after a semi lost...
Waseca sheriff deputies have close call with semi
FILE — The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro is pictured in this undated file photo in Albert...
Albert Lea restaurant owner plans to file Federal lawsuit
FILE — Minnesota health officials say a person affiliated with Minnesota State University,...
MDH: Omicron variant confirmed at Minnesota State University, Mankato

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at Charlotte, NC, high school
Heath Officials Offer Holiday Gathering Recommendations
Heath Officials Offer Holiday Gathering Recommendations
South Dakota governor announces bill meant to ‘restore protections for prayer in schools’
Miss South Dakota prepares for Miss America competition, discusses platform