Iowa Workforce Development to launch Reemployment Case Management in January

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting the week of January 9th, 2022 the Iowa Workforce Development will launch its new Reemployment Case Management (RCM) program.

The new program will offer extensive job search assistance to newly unemployed Iowans and provide the best possible pathway towards a new job.

“Like other states across the country, Iowa is experiencing a significant workforce shortage,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “We are taking a holistic approach in revitalizing our reemployment process to ensure that Iowans have the access they need to match them with the successful career paths and opportunities that await them across our state.”

The RCM program will include 18 new Career Planners who are assigned to meet one-on-one with Iowans that are seeking reemployment beginning with the first week of their unemployment claims. People who have been receiving unemployment benefits for 13 weeks or more will be prioritized for immediate participation in the program.

As part of the new program, the requirement that jobless Iowans engage in two work search or reemployment activities per week will double to four in order to receive unemployment benefits.

“Our goal with RCM is to give unemployed workers both extra help and extra incentive to find a new career path as quickly as possible,” Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development said. “Iowa needs its people working, and we’ll do whatever we can to help get you there.”

You can find more information about the new program here.

