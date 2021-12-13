Mankato Marathon announces 2022 charities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Marathon has officially announced the five charities that will take part in next year’s marathon.

The five charities will be The Mankato Youth Place, Leisure Education for Exceptional People, the Mankato YMCA, MRCI and, new for 2022, Partners for Housing.

Each program will choose four Champion Runners who will raise money for his or her respective charity. In addition to its Champion Runners, the five charities have the potential to raise additional dollars through race registrations.

Runners will be able to donate to any or all the charities when they register for any Mankato Marathon race.

For this month, those wishing to donate to these charities can stop into River Valley Running, located on Riverfront Drive, and purchase a previous year’s race shirt.

