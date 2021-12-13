Your Photos
Mankato’s first snow emergency of the season: Nearly 200 citations

According to Mankato public safety, 197 citations were issued and 132 vehicles were towed,...
According to Mankato public safety, 197 citations were issued and 132 vehicles were towed, during this weekend's snow emergency.(KSNB)
By Jared Dean
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nearly 200 drivers have received citations as a result of the city of Mankato’s first snow emergency of the season.

The snow emergency was in effect Saturday and Sunday.

According to Mankato public safety, 197 citations were issued and 132 vehicles were towed.

For the downtown snow emergency that was put in place, Mankato public safety says it towed and wrote citations for 17 vehicles.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

