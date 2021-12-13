Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Medical examiner on tap for second week of Potter trial

During the second week of Kim Potter's trial, a medical examiner is expected to walk jurors...
During the second week of Kim Potter's trial, a medical examiner is expected to walk jurors through Daunte Wright’s autopsy.
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The trial of Kim Potter, the police officer charged in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, opens its second week of testimony today, during which a medical examiner is expected to walk jurors through Wright’s autopsy.

Wright, 20, was slain April 11 after being pulled over by police in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center for expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

Potter, the 26-year veteran officer who shot Wright, resigned two days after the shooting and is currently charged with manslaughter.

Prosecutors spent the first week of testimony showing jurors body-camera and dashcam video that showed the traffic stop and shooting.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary's senior guard Madison Mathiowetz made program history Saturday night.
Mathiowetz becomes first in program history to reach 3,000 career points
FILE — The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro is pictured in this undated file photo in Albert...
Albert Lea restaurant owner plans to file Federal lawsuit
FILE — Minnesota health officials say a person affiliated with Minnesota State University,...
MDH: Omicron variant confirmed at Minnesota State University, Mankato
The Crusaders moved to 2-2 on the season after a big win over Madelia.
Hurias nears a triple-double in Loyola’s win over Madelia
The Mankato East boys' hockey team is off to a 4-3 start to the season after defeating Owatonna...
Cougars secure shut out over Owatonna

Latest News

Feeding Our Communities Partners is asking for volunteers for their upcoming Winter Break...
FOCP reaches out for volunteers
The Salvation Army in Mankato released a report that states registration for bell-ringers in...
Salvation Army registration for bell-ringers down from last year
On Friday, two Waseca sheriff deputies came close to losing their lives after a semi lost...
Waseca sheriff deputies have close call with semi
The five charities taking part in the Mankato Marathon will be The Mankato Youth Place, Leisure...
Mankato Marathon announces 2022 charities