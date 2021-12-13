Medical examiner on tap for second week of Potter trial

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The trial of Kim Potter, the police officer charged in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, opens its second week of testimony today, during which a medical examiner is expected to walk jurors through Wright’s autopsy.

Wright, 20, was slain April 11 after being pulled over by police in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center for expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

Potter, the 26-year veteran officer who shot Wright, resigned two days after the shooting and is currently charged with manslaughter.

Prosecutors spent the first week of testimony showing jurors body-camera and dashcam video that showed the traffic stop and shooting.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.