MnDOT, City of Mankato plowing forward for safer roads

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The big storm is done, for now.

Minnesota’s first big snowfall sent the plows out, clearing roads and sidewalks all over Mankato, southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

“We do this a lot, it is kind of like our game day. It’s a cheesy analyzation, but it is what we do,” stated Joe Grabianowski, public works operations superintendent for the City of Mankato.

The plan was simple: start the work early and get ahead of the snow and keep it going throughout the day using the big plows for the roads and smaller equipment, like skid loaders, for sidewalks.

Snow Recap:

Almost 2ft of snow in East Saint Paul. (anywhere from 7"-11" in Mankato) Statewide: 321 crashes (26 injuries, 1 fatal crash) 311 vehicles off road & 21 jackknifed semis.

We’ll be trending warmer by Sunday, w/ temps back into the low 30s w/ mainly sunny conditions pic.twitter.com/zLzI5AaZGQ — KEYC Weather Now (@KEYCWeather) December 11, 2021

Both the City of Mankato and the Minnesota Department of Transportation put in efforts to make the roads a little easier for drivers. MnDOT officials say that this first snowfall presented them with some unique challenges

“It was such a heavy snow rate, especially in the afternoon where we can’t keep up. They make a round, and by the time they get back, it looked like they haven’t even been there,” MnDOT Maintenance Superintendent Tony DeSantiago described.

Snow emergencies went into effect on Saturday and Sunday to get the streets clear for the snowplows.

Mankato Public Safety says not everyone got the message, as the department issued 197 citations and had to tow 132 vehicles for Saturday’s snow emergency. An additional 17 citations and tows resulted from the downtown snow emergency Sunday.

Sign up for Mankato snow emergencies to help avoid being towed: https://t.co/C3alVsnBC3 pic.twitter.com/CJaPs9Vsa2 — City Of Mankato (@CityOfMankato) December 10, 2021

“We come out to plow and plow every street again the second time or the third, fourth, or fifth time, depending on how long the storm goes, and then we do our finishing touches on the day of the snow emergency,” Grabianowski said.

After the snowfall, MnDOT and city crews spent the following days moving the snow piles they initially made by clearing the streets. MnDOT says a total of 83 snowplows were out on the streets Friday.

Although the snow was heavy, the message of safety is still the same to make the lives easier for those clearing the streets.

“When people stay home and the traffic is less, they slow down, they give us plenty of room,” DeSantiago said.

