Salvation Army to offer Christmas food vouchers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army is offering Christmas food vouchers to those in need in Blue Earth County and North Mankato.

The one-day event takes place tomorrow in-person only from 3-7 p.m. in The Salvation Army’s Youth Center, located at 700 S. Riverfront Dr.

No appointment is needed.

Head of Household does need to be present and provide a state issued I.D., proof of government assistance AND current bill verifying residency.

This service is for Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents only. These are limited to the first 200 families that come for signups, with no extension offered after the event.

Vouchers can be redeemed at Cub Foods on South Riverfront.

