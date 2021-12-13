Your Photos
Salvation Army registration for bell-ringers down from last year

The Salvation Army in Mankato released a report that states registration for bell-ringers in the city has decreased from last year.(KEYC)
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army in Mankato has come out with a report that states registration for bell-ringers in the city has decreased from last year.

The report states there are still over 1,900 hours of unassigned ringing slots. The annual Red Kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraising initiative, and, without enough bell-ringers,

Christmas revenue is projected to fall significantly short of the county’s $525,000 goal. Officials with the Mankato Salvation Army point to a reluctance to being outdoors for extended periods of time during the ongoing pandemic as major factor in the low volunteer rate.

The Salvation Army has made digital payments more readily available, the feature now available at every red kettle, making for an easy and contactless way to give. However, without bell-ringers, those payments cannot be made either.

Those wishing to register to become a bell-ringer can visit their site.

