Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened when about 50 people were gathered...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, Texas, about 25 miles west of Houston.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured Sunday night in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life near North Market Loop in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston.

“Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came,” he said. “Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.”

One of the wounded was taken to a hospital by helicopter, Gonzalez said. One of the injured was believed to be a young child, he said.

Gonzalez said it was too early to know whether the shooting may be gang-related.

“Those bullets don’t have eyes or anything, so it just puts everybody at risk,” Gonzalez said.

One witness, Sidney Williams, told KTRK-TV that “people were screaming and running to their cars.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Minnesota health officials say a person affiliated with Minnesota State University,...
MDH: Omicron variant confirmed at Minnesota State University, Mankato
St. Mary's senior guard Madison Mathiowetz made program history Saturday night.
Mathiowetz becomes first in program history to reach 3,000 career points
FILE — The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro is pictured in this undated file photo in Albert...
Albert Lea restaurant owner plans to file Federal lawsuit
Pine County, MN Sheriff
Pine County student in custody after social media posts during active shooter drill
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12122021
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

Latest News

In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Potter trial enters second week with medical examiner to testify
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Teen accused in Michigan high school shooting due in court
Cougars Season Preview
Cougars Season Preview
FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
Vicente Fernández, revered Mexican singer, dies at 81