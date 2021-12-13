Your Photos
Shots fired on Charlotte, NC, high school campus; police responding

This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.(WBTV)
By WBTV staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are currently responding to shots being fired at West Charlotte High School.

The call was received around 2:16 p.m. and the initial investigation shows that shots were fired on the property but not inside the school building.

According to CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings, two students had an altercation about a book bag and one of the students pulled out a gun and fired a shot.

At this time, it appears nobody has been struck by gunfire. Medic says they are on scene as well.

“What happened today is not a reflection of the hard work that takes place on West Charlotte’s campus,” CMPD Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “Today’s incident is yet another example of issues that originate in our community that make their way onto our school campuses.”

There have been at least 20 guns found at CMS schools this school year. CMS officials say two non-CMS students were in possession of guns off property, and another gun was found hidden in shrubbery at a school, which was not connected with CMS students.

CMPD is increasing the Crimestoppers reward to up to $500 for reports that lead to confiscation of weapons on school campuses.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

