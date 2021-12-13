Your Photos
Waseca FCI leads federal prisons in COVID-19 cases

The Waseca Federal Correctional Institution has more positive cases of COVID-19 than all other federal prisons across the country.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca Federal Correctional Institution has more positive cases of COVID-19 than all other federal prisons across the country.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 125 inmates are currently COVID-19 positive, along with 2 staff members.

Since the start of the pandemic, the facility has had 323 inmates and 41 staff members recover from COVID-19.

The all-female prison houses a total of 756 inmates. Visitors at the prison are suspended until further notice.

More than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in Minnesota.

That includes 49 new cases in Blue Earth County.

46 additional deaths have also been linked to COVID-19, including a Blue Earth County resident in their 60′s. More than 3.4 million people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

With Minnesota’s second coronavirus case linked to Omicron being identified at Minnesota State University Mankato, campus officials say they are making COVID testing available on campus tomorrow.

