Waseca sheriff deputies have close call with semi

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, two Waseca sheriff deputies came close to losing their lives after a semi lost control and slammed into their squad cars.

The incident occurred near Janesville, where emergency crews were in the process of working on a completely separate crash that occurred earlier.

The sheriff deputies noticed the semi coming their way and were able to run out of the way as the semi collided with their vehicles.

Both deputies were unharmed.

