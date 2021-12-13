Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Waseca sheriff deputies have close call with semi

On Friday, two Waseca sheriff deputies came close to losing their lives after a semi lost...
On Friday, two Waseca sheriff deputies came close to losing their lives after a semi lost control and slammed into their squad cars.(AP Images)
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, two Waseca sheriff deputies came close to losing their lives after a semi lost control and slammed into their squad cars.

The incident occurred near Janesville, where emergency crews were in the process of working on a completely separate crash that occurred earlier.

The sheriff deputies noticed the semi coming their way and were able to run out of the way as the semi collided with their vehicles.

Both deputies were unharmed.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary's senior guard Madison Mathiowetz made program history Saturday night.
Mathiowetz becomes first in program history to reach 3,000 career points
FILE — The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro is pictured in this undated file photo in Albert...
Albert Lea restaurant owner plans to file Federal lawsuit
FILE — Minnesota health officials say a person affiliated with Minnesota State University,...
MDH: Omicron variant confirmed at Minnesota State University, Mankato
The Crusaders moved to 2-2 on the season after a big win over Madelia.
Hurias nears a triple-double in Loyola’s win over Madelia
The Mankato East boys' hockey team is off to a 4-3 start to the season after defeating Owatonna...
Cougars secure shut out over Owatonna

Latest News

The five charities taking part in the Mankato Marathon will be The Mankato Youth Place, Leisure...
Mankato Marathon announces 2022 charities
Feeding Our Communities Partners is asking for volunteers for their upcoming Winter Break...
FOCP reaches out for volunteers
The Salvation Army in Mankato released a report that states registration for bell-ringers in...
Salvation Army registration for bell-ringers down from last year
Cougars Season Preview
Cougars Season Preview