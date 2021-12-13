Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Winter activities in full swing after heavy snowfall

Inches of flurries fell across southern Minnesota last week.
Mount Kato
Mount Kato(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Inches of flurries fell across southern Minnesota in last week’s snowstorm, and people finally got around to their favorite winter activities

Sibley Park saw a boost in visitors gliding down its famous sledding hill.

“It’s crazy busy out here, people of all ages. You might think it’s all little kids, but we had a bunch of college-aged people out here,” said visitor Ethan Clerc.

Sledders weren’t the only ones hitting the slopes this weekend.

Mount Kato opened its doors in the thick of Friday’s snowfall.

General Manager John Nelson stated, “It’s just good to be open and get people out, get the lift ops out, get all the rest of the employees and everyone going.”

This year’s opening was delayed due to warm weather, but the snow turned things around.

Nelson added, “The weather wasn’t cooperating initially, but all the sudden it gave us some presents, some fresh snow. Everyone has really enjoyed it, and everyone’s come out.”

Temperatures are expected to warm up next week, but Mount Kato has snowmaking equipment ready so the fun can continue.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Minnesota health officials say a person affiliated with Minnesota State University,...
MDH: Omicron variant confirmed at Minnesota State University, Mankato
FILE — The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro is pictured in this undated file photo in Albert...
Albert Lea restaurant owner plans to file Federal lawsuit
St. Mary's senior guard Madison Mathiowetz made program history Saturday night.
Mathiowetz becomes first in program history to reach 3,000 career points
Pine County, MN Sheriff
Pine County student in custody after social media posts during active shooter drill
tc121221
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

Latest News

Minnesota State University, Mankato graduates at commencement ceremony
MSU Mankato holds first in-person commencement ceremonies since 2019
Volunteer rings bell for Mankato Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
Mankato Salvation Army facing bell ringer shortage
Actors perform 'The Nutcracker' Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Ted Paul Theater at Minnesota State...
Community rejoices as ‘The Nutcracker’ returns to the stage
Community rejoices as ‘The Nutcracker’ returns to the stage