Winter activities in full swing after heavy snowfall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Inches of flurries fell across southern Minnesota in last week’s snowstorm, and people finally got around to their favorite winter activities

Sibley Park saw a boost in visitors gliding down its famous sledding hill.

“It’s crazy busy out here, people of all ages. You might think it’s all little kids, but we had a bunch of college-aged people out here,” said visitor Ethan Clerc.

Sledders weren’t the only ones hitting the slopes this weekend.

Mount Kato opened its doors in the thick of Friday’s snowfall.

General Manager John Nelson stated, “It’s just good to be open and get people out, get the lift ops out, get all the rest of the employees and everyone going.”

This year’s opening was delayed due to warm weather, but the snow turned things around.

Nelson added, “The weather wasn’t cooperating initially, but all the sudden it gave us some presents, some fresh snow. Everyone has really enjoyed it, and everyone’s come out.”

Temperatures are expected to warm up next week, but Mount Kato has snowmaking equipment ready so the fun can continue.

