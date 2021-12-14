12 days of Christmas happening at Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - The promotional deal is a way to drive business in during the holiday season.

They are offering different discounts for each of the 12 days for a specialty drink, and merchandise.

Some of the deals they have had already done is 15% off their Ho Ho Tini Cocktails, as well as 15% off Kasota Rose Bottles and Glasses.

“We feature a different staff member each day. Showcasing a holiday drink or a holiday wine and I take their photos and we put it on our social media. To spread the word of these great deals for the next day,” Marketing Coordinator Molly Coughlan said.

This promotion started on the 11th and will go until the 22nd.

