Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

City of St. Peter takes action after racist signs turn up at local park

City of St. Peter takes action after racist signs turn up at local park
City of St. Peter takes action after racist signs turn up at local park(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - In the past few weeks, the City of St. Peter has had incidents of unauthorized signage in Minnesota Square Park.

“Some involving regular placards like this event is going on, that activity is going on. A couple weeks back, it really expanded, and we had some racist and anti-Semitic language and posters, symbolism and imagery that was put up,” said City Administrator Todd Prafke.

The signs have since been removed by the city’s police department.

“St. Peter really I think thinks of itself as being a place of welcoming to all, and so that kind of activity just won’t be tolerated,” Prafke said.

There is now an active investigation.

Prafke said the banners that promote park events are typically the only signage allowed.

“And the city council has a policy related to those banners, and they’re really reserved for activities that are rented in the park,” said Prafke.

KEYC News Now reached out to the city’s police department, but they did not respond.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is investigating an alleged assault that sent one person to the hospital,...
Assault sends one to hospital
On Friday, two Waseca sheriff deputies came close to losing their lives after a semi lost...
Waseca sheriff deputies have close call with semi
St. Mary's senior guard Madison Mathiowetz made program history Saturday night.
Mathiowetz becomes first in program history to reach 3,000 career points
The Waseca Federal Correctional Institution has more positive cases of COVID-19 than all other...
Waseca FCI leads federal prisons in COVID-19 cases
Tracy Ellen Julian, 62, was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound at her home in Kalevala...
Carlton County woman found dead, husband charged with murder

Latest News

Minnesota Agriculture Expo returns to in person
Minnesota Agriculture Expo returns to in person
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. speaks during a news conference after the...
Senate votes to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default
FILE — A Cedar Rapids teenager charged with killing his parents will undergo psychiatric...
Teen accused of killing parents to undergo psychiatric tests
Jay C. Hormel Nature Center selected for grant to pave more trails