City of St. Peter takes action after racist signs turn up at local park

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - In the past few weeks, the City of St. Peter has had incidents of unauthorized signage in Minnesota Square Park.

“Some involving regular placards like this event is going on, that activity is going on. A couple weeks back, it really expanded, and we had some racist and anti-Semitic language and posters, symbolism and imagery that was put up,” said City Administrator Todd Prafke.

The signs have since been removed by the city’s police department.

“St. Peter really I think thinks of itself as being a place of welcoming to all, and so that kind of activity just won’t be tolerated,” Prafke said.

There is now an active investigation.

Prafke said the banners that promote park events are typically the only signage allowed.

“And the city council has a policy related to those banners, and they’re really reserved for activities that are rented in the park,” said Prafke.

KEYC News Now reached out to the city’s police department, but they did not respond.

