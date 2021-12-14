Your Photos
The Docket: Mankato City Council votes to participate in opioid settlements

The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics...
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council voted unanimously to participate in national opioid settlements Monday night.

Now, the city hopes to use that money toward education and prevention.

The settlements resolve legal action taken against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors and one manufacturer.

In total, the settlements amount to $26 billion, approximately $22.7 billion of which is earmarked for participating entities to help remediate the impacts of the opioid crisis.

Deputy Director Matt DuRose, who served on a statewide task force, said the opioid crisis impacts not only the city but the region.

“Regionally, we’re seeing an increase in youths, we’re seeing an increase in overdoses, we’re seeing an increase in people not knowing what they’re ingesting, and it’s time for us as a community to really stand up,” he said.

The city now wants to put the money they get from the settlement into prevention, treatment and education.

“Really we need to go further upstream and work with our treatment providers in the city. We need to work with the educators and people that can really work on the prevention aspect of this. We can certainly play a role in that as public safety and the City of Mankato, but really this is going to be about bringing some additional assistance and resources to the table,” DuRose said.

The state of Minnesota has already opted into the settlements.

Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said the more cities that participate, the greater the settlement amount is for the entire state.

“By helping to boost that value across the state, it benefits all the cities in the state of Minnesota,” she said.

The three distributors include McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.

The settlements also include manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its parent company Johnson and Johnson.

The settlements also include relief provisions governing opioid marketing, sale and distribution practices.

