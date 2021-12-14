Your Photos
Final week to apply for MNsure coverage

By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — An important deadline is approaching to ensure coverage in January through MNsure.

To be covered for 2022, your deadline to enroll is Wednesday, Dec. 15.

If you enroll in an insurance plan between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15, then your coverage won’t start until Feb. 1.

”You can apply for Medical Assistance or Minnesota Care any time of the year, pending your qualifications. So if you want more information on one of those plans, then you can certainly contact our enrollment department. Our certified navigator will be able to help you with that,” explained Cameron Pettis, marketing coordinator at Open Door Health Center.

If you need assistance applying for a federally qualified health plan through MNsure, call the enrollment department at Open Door Health Center in Mankato at (507) 344-5535 or visit Open Door’s website.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

