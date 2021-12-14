Grocery in nearly 150-year-old western Iowa building burns
MALVERN. Iowa (KEYC) - An historic grocery housed in a nearly 150-year-old building in the western Iowa town of Malvern has been destroyed in a fire.
Television station KETV reports that Mulholland Grocery on Main Street burned Monday night in a multi-alarm fire that required the efforts of nearly a dozen area fire departments to extinguish.
Firefighters say the fire broke out around 5:30 p.m., while the store was still open for business, but no one was hurt in the blaze.
Owner Tom Mullholland says the building first opened in the 1870s as a dry goods store. It’s been in the Mulholland family for all but 17 years since.
