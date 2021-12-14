Hy-Vee to deploy 37 employees to help tornado victims

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - Hy-Vee will be deploying a team of 37 employees in a caravan of 19 vehicles to help victims of the devastating tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and Tennessee this weekend.

The disaster recovery team left Hy-Vee’s headquarters in West Des Moines on Monday. carrying over 300,000 bottles of water and more than 220,000 snack bars and breakfast items.

The team will partner with local emergency operations centers and nonprofits to distribute the snacks and water, as well as assist in recovery efforts.

The team expects to be on the ground providing aid for several days this week.

