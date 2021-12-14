Jay C. Hormel Nature Center selected for grant to pave more trails

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission (GMRPTC) have chosen the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center among 19 other parks in Minnesota for a record $12.2 million in funding enhancements.

The GMRPTC will now ask Minnesota Legislature to approve the recommendations through the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund. This fund is among four funds created by the 2008 Minnesota Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.

“We are elated to have been selected for this grant from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission, which will allow us to blacktop or repair 1.65 miles of trails, a large portion out to the tower, which will ease access to a larger portion of the property,” said Luke Reese, Director of the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. “Area residents and visitors already enjoy the relaxation and beauty they find at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center, and this needed funding will make their visits better than ever.”

The $255,552 grant is 80% of the total $319,440 project to improve the trails, and the nonprofit Friends of the Hormel Nature Center have committed to funding the other 20% ($63,888) of the project.

It is also the 50th anniversary year for the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center, and Friends of the Hormel Nature Center have been focusing on projects to improve the Nature Center for all. Some of the projects include the purchase of three Action Trackchairs and updating the maple syruping shack.

“Every grant awardee is very deserving, and we commend them for how thoroughly they described their needs in their grant applications,” said GMRPTC Executive Director Renee Mattson. “It’s the dedicated people at the local level who make Greater Minnesota’s parks and trails really shine, and we’re pleased to assist them with their efforts.”

Here is a list of the 20 grant recipients and the grant amount:

Duluth Traverse $167,783.00

Duluth Spirit Mountain Recreation Area $1,254,471.00

Big Falls Campground and Horse Camp $1,043,115.00

Gull Lake Trail - Cass County Fairview Township $167,280.00

Red Lake River Corridor - East Grand Forks $851,768.00

Granite Falls Memorial Park $569,973.00

Isanti County Irving & John Anderson Park $780,225.00

Sherburne County Big Elk Lake Park $1,250,000.00

Wright County Robert Ney Park $75,000.00

Stearns County Beaver Island Trail $1,129,850.00

Wright County Stanley Eddy Park Reserve $32,200.00

Redwood Falls Ramsey Park $137,500.00

Lyon County Garvin Park $1,109,350.00

Lincoln County Hole in the Mountain Park $1,026,698.00

Rochester Cascade Lake Park $379,000.00

Red Wing He Mni Can/Barn Bluff Park $527,145.00

Cannon Valley Trail $490,463.00

Austin Jay C. Hormel Nature Center $255,552.00

Olmsted County Chester Woods Park $338,800.00

Winona Bluffs Traverse $403,320.00

The total amount for grant recipients is $12,201,546.00.

