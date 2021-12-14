Your Photos
Mankato Public Safety is bringing back Adopt a Fire Hydrant initiative

When hydrants are visible from the road, plow drivers can see them, which helps avoid repair costs
When hydrants are visible from the road, plow drivers can see them, which helps avoid repair costs(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The project is aiming to keep hydrants clear of snow to help firefighters access them quickly, and efficiently.

Public Safety says a visible hydrant benefits everyone especially when disaster strikes, and they need the hydrant.

To keep it clear, shovel ice and snow in a three-foot radius around the hydrant.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

