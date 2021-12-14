Mankato Public Safety is bringing back Adopt a Fire Hydrant initiative
When hydrants are visible from the road, plow drivers can see them, which helps avoid repair costs
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The project is aiming to keep hydrants clear of snow to help firefighters access them quickly, and efficiently.
Public Safety says a visible hydrant benefits everyone especially when disaster strikes, and they need the hydrant.
To keep it clear, shovel ice and snow in a three-foot radius around the hydrant.
