Mankato Salvation Army to offer Christmas food vouchers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Salvation Army is assisting in making everyone’s holiday season bright.

The organization is handing out Christmas Food Vouchers from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Families with four or fewer members will receive a $40 voucher and families of five or more will receive a $60 voucher.

The vouchers are limited to the first 200 families that come for sign-ups on Tuesday at the Mankato Salvation Army’s Youth Center, located at 700 South Riverfront Drive. Families can then redeem the vouchers at Cub Foods on South Riverfront Drive.

The head of the household must be present and provide a state-issued I.D. and current bill verifying residency.

”We don’t want these families who are struggling to make ends meet to have to figure out how to have special dinner on this special day. This is part of why we are very excited for the opportunity to give back to support those who need it,” explained Lt. Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army.

This offer is for Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents only.

