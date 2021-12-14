Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato Symphony Orchestra getting in the holiday spirit

With their MSO Holiday Countdown and their holiday concert
.
.(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The animated movie ‘The Snowman’ will light the screens accompanied by MSO.

There will be free snowman cookies, hot chocolate and photo op with the Snowman.

The concert is at Ted Paul Theatre on Sunday Dec. 19th at 3:00 p.m.

That isn’t the only thing that MSO is doing during the holiday season, they are also holding their second annual MSO Holiday Countdown.

Where people in the community can send video submissions of themselves performing.

Everyone can send in submissions and they can be singing, dancing or playing an instrument.

”We have so many submissions, wonderful talent that we have in our community and across a wide spectrum of instruments and ages. We have young children and I think the oldest submission is from someone 90 years old,” MSO Executive Director Bethel Balge said.

Video submissions are open until the Dec. 18th and can be sent to mso@mankatosymphony.org.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is investigating an alleged assault that sent one person to the hospital,...
Assault sends one to hospital
On Friday, two Waseca sheriff deputies came close to losing their lives after a semi lost...
Waseca sheriff deputies have close call with semi
St. Mary's senior guard Madison Mathiowetz made program history Saturday night.
Mathiowetz becomes first in program history to reach 3,000 career points
The Waseca Federal Correctional Institution has more positive cases of COVID-19 than all other...
Waseca FCI leads federal prisons in COVID-19 cases
Tracy Ellen Julian, 62, was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound at her home in Kalevala...
Carlton County woman found dead, husband charged with murder

Latest News

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. speaks during a news conference after the...
Senate votes to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default
The price of food has gone up quite a bit. Food prices, which had fallen 0.3% in October,...
Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6% over past 12 months
FILE - USA's Chris Drury celebrates after scoring against Norway in the first period of a...
Wild’s Guerin promoted to take over as US men’s Olympic GM
KEYC Weather
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
KEYC Weather
KEYC Weather Update... Severe Storms Possible Wednesday