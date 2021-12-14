Mankato Symphony Orchestra getting in the holiday spirit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The animated movie ‘The Snowman’ will light the screens accompanied by MSO.

There will be free snowman cookies, hot chocolate and photo op with the Snowman.

The concert is at Ted Paul Theatre on Sunday Dec. 19th at 3:00 p.m.

That isn’t the only thing that MSO is doing during the holiday season, they are also holding their second annual MSO Holiday Countdown.

Where people in the community can send video submissions of themselves performing.

Everyone can send in submissions and they can be singing, dancing or playing an instrument.

”We have so many submissions, wonderful talent that we have in our community and across a wide spectrum of instruments and ages. We have young children and I think the oldest submission is from someone 90 years old,” MSO Executive Director Bethel Balge said.

Video submissions are open until the Dec. 18th and can be sent to mso@mankatosymphony.org.

