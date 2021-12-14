Minnesota health officials offer recommendations as COVID-19 surge continues through the holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As we near the holidays, Olmsted County Public Health (OCPH), Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) continue to urge everyone to take precautions. The top recommendation is to get vaccinated, or if eligible, receive the booster shot, but it is important to understand that these are just recommendations.

Holiday traditions and gathering with friends and family are important to many people.

“If people follow the mitigation strategies, it would be fine for people to gather this holiday season,” said OCPH Associate Director Denise Daniels.

According to Daniels, case numbers are continuing to rise.

The most updated information from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says there has been 3,655 newly reported cases and 46 newly reported deaths in Minnesota as of 4 a.m. Friday.

To show this in comparison to a year ago, on December 13, 2020, the state was reporting 3,425 new COVID-19 cases making that about 200 fewer than today.

COVID-19 variants remain a large concern for healthcare professionals.

“The current and present threat in the U.S. is Delta and remains Delta. The growing threat, and it remains to be seen if Omicron will out-compete Delta, is Omicron,” said Mayo Clinic Epidemiologist Dr. Greg Poland.

It does not help that Minnesota is a cold-weather state, causing residents to huddle indoors during the winter months.

“If you can get the flu or COVID-19 vaccine please do. If you’re eligible for the booster get that. Stay home if you’re sick. Wash your hands regularly. Mask up whenever you can especially if you’re going to be in close quarters around a lot of people,” said Daniels

Dr. Poland says disease spread and variants will continue to happen in the U.S. because most of the country has decided to act as if the pandemic is over.

“Somewhere around 25,000 Americans who are alive right now will not be by Christmas and New Year’s time frame,” Dr. Poland said.

Overall, the public is encouraged to enjoy the holiday season as safely as possible.

