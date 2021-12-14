Your Photos
Minnesota receives first FEMA grant for national hazard reduction

By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announcing Minnesota will be the first recipient of a new FEMA grant focused on reducing risks from disasters and natural hazards.

Money from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities also known as the BRIC program will help five Minnesota counties update their hazard mitigation plans.

The counties include Jackson, Pope, Kittson, Marshall and Red Lake.

U-Spatial at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, will also be aided in helping to update their risk and vulnerability assessments and prioritize resilience projects.

