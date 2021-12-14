Your Photos
Minnesota State claims top spot in USCHO Poll

By Mary Rominger
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The NCAA Men’s College Hockey landscape is tightening up entering the holiday break, but taking care of business to stay atop the national rankings for the second-straight week is the Minnesota State Mavericks.

Minnesota State claimed two quality road wins over CCHA rival Bemidji State to move to 10-1 in the last 11 games.

Halfway through the season, MSU is ranked second in the nation in goals (78) and first in scoring margin with a 2.60 average.

Quinnipiac and Michigan round out this week’s top three teams in the USCHO Poll.

The Mavericks are off for the holiday break before taking on Minnesota Duluth on Dec. 30.

