National Guard breaking ground on new training center

LUVERNE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota National Guard will be breaking ground today in Luverne, MN, on a new training and community center.

The 46,000 square-foot building will feature assembly halls, work bays, storage areas, classrooms and a learning center.

The new eco-friendly Training and Community Center will replace the Luverne Armory, which was built back in 1922.

The $17.5 million project is anticipated to be completed in June of 2023.

