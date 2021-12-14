Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New equipment at Austin nature center improves trail usage for visitors with limited mobility

By Beret Leone
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) –The city of Austin is expanding opportunities for folks with limited mobility at its Jay C. Hormel Nature Center with new equipment.

While most of the trails at the nature center are grassy, it’s not ideal for either pushed or powered wheelchairs. To improve mobility, the nature center has added “action trackchairs.” An action trackchair is a twin tracked, electric powered wheelchair that has the traction to go over mud, grass, sand and snow.

The chairs are free to rent at the center and can be reserved to use online. Two trackchairs are currently ready to use at the center, and a third chair is expected later this month.

Austin residents came together to raise $41,000 to make the idea proposed by Austin resident Jon Kittleson, happen.

“We’re really happy with the community of Austin for stepping up and raising the money for this,” Jay C. Hormel Nature Center Director Luke Reese said. “...Nature is for everybody. And we are very excited that we can get more people out and in it.”

The nature center also is the recipient of a Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission Grant. The grant allows the center to pave more than a mile of trails, which also helps with accessibility.

AUSTIN NATURE CENTER ACTION TRACKCHAIR
AUSTIN NATURE CENTER ACTION TRACKCHAIR(FREE TO USE)

Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary's senior guard Madison Mathiowetz made program history Saturday night.
Mathiowetz becomes first in program history to reach 3,000 career points
Mankato Public Safety is investigating an alleged assault that sent one person to the hospital,...
Assault sends one to hospital
On Friday, two Waseca sheriff deputies came close to losing their lives after a semi lost...
Waseca sheriff deputies have close call with semi
FILE — The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro is pictured in this undated file photo in Albert...
Albert Lea restaurant owner plans to file Federal lawsuit
FILE — Minnesota health officials say a person affiliated with Minnesota State University,...
MDH: Omicron variant confirmed at Minnesota State University, Mankato

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at Charlotte, NC, high school
Heath Officials Offer Holiday Gathering Recommendations
Heath Officials Offer Holiday Gathering Recommendations
South Dakota governor announces bill meant to ‘restore protections for prayer in schools’
Miss South Dakota prepares for Miss America competition, discusses platform