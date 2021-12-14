New equipment at Austin nature center improves trail usage for visitors with limited mobility

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) –The city of Austin is expanding opportunities for folks with limited mobility at its Jay C. Hormel Nature Center with new equipment.

While most of the trails at the nature center are grassy, it’s not ideal for either pushed or powered wheelchairs. To improve mobility, the nature center has added “action trackchairs.” An action trackchair is a twin tracked, electric powered wheelchair that has the traction to go over mud, grass, sand and snow.

The chairs are free to rent at the center and can be reserved to use online. Two trackchairs are currently ready to use at the center, and a third chair is expected later this month.

Austin residents came together to raise $41,000 to make the idea proposed by Austin resident Jon Kittleson, happen.

“We’re really happy with the community of Austin for stepping up and raising the money for this,” Jay C. Hormel Nature Center Director Luke Reese said. “...Nature is for everybody. And we are very excited that we can get more people out and in it.”

The nature center also is the recipient of a Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission Grant. The grant allows the center to pave more than a mile of trails, which also helps with accessibility.

