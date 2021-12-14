Your Photos
Potter trial jurors see differences between gun, Taser

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Prosecutors in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer charged in the shooting death of Daunte Wright have walked jurors through the differences between her handgun and her Taser.

They’re trying to raise questions about how an experienced officer could pull a Taser by mistake.

The 20-year-old Black motorist was killed April 11 after police pulled him over in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center for having expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

The officer who shot him, Kim Potter, resigned two days after the shooting and is charged with manslaughter.

Testimony resumed Tuesday with the judge denying to motions that prosecutors had made.

