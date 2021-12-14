Rochester City Council approves Mayo Clinic construction project

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Monday, Rochester’s city council unanimously approved a conditional use permit, which would allow the Mayo Clinic to build a new loading dock along 1st Ave between 1st Street NW and West Center St. in downtown Rochester.

“The site is fully engaged at the street level for pedestrians, you’ll see vines and benches, planters, lighting during the evening hours,” said Randy Schubring with Mayo Clinic.

The overall aim for this project:

“To ensure that it aligns with the city of Rochester’s downtown master plan, particularly along the first avenue corridor, making it more pedestrian friendly,” said Von Petersen, a TSP Architect working on the project.

For Mayo Clinic, there’s a bigger goal in mind: a major expansion of the healthcare system’s Proton Beam Therapy Program.

“It’s a very successful treatment for children with cancer,” said Schubring.

“I sit here thinking if I had a child with a tumor, would I want extra capacity at Mayo Clinic,” said Mark Bransford of Ward 2.

This new loading dock would open up more space for this program, and to Mayo Clinic, it is step one of many:

“We see about 1200 patients a year at our proton beam site now, and we’re at full capacity. So, we’re looking to expand that facility to treat 900 more patients a year,” said Schubring.

As for how much it will cost?

“We’re not quite sure where that’s at yet, there’s a contractor looking into that and digging into that further,” said Petersen.

And when it will be completed:

“Mayo Clinic is looking to have this structure constructed by the late fall of 2022, and that’s really what we’re tracking,” said Petersen.

Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.