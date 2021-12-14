Your Photos
Senior leadership has St. Mary’s off to a hot start

By Rob Clark
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — The St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team is on a tear to start the season and is finding its stride despite losing some pieces from last year’s state tournament squad.

”We do have our core group back this year, but our depth is young,” head coach Bruce Woitas said. “We’re trying to get that incorporated. We still have some growing to do, we’ve had some success but figuring out that mix, the way our younger kids will play with our older kids.”

The strength of the Knights lies within a small, but strong group of seniors in Madison Mathiowetz, Reagan Severson and Katelyn Rutscher.

“We’ve been playing together for a while, us three. We used to have a few more, but we’ve grown up together playing basketball. It’s nice to learn together and play together,” Severson said.

Leading the team in scoring is Mathiowetz. The guard is averaging 35 points per game despite drawing double and triple teams on a regular basis.

“I’ve been playing for a while now, and it’s coming together this season,” Mathiowetz said. “It’s crazy this is the last one, but I’m excited and here to make it count.”

St. Mary's senior guard Madison Mathiowetz makes history in front of her home crowd.

Posted by KEYC News Now on Saturday, December 11, 2021

Defensively, Mathiowetz is picking up almost five steals each game and the Knights, collectively, make every basket difficult for opposing teams. St. Mary’s is holding teams to around 50 points per game this season.

“There’s no excuse not to hustle. Hustling is just the attitude of going out there, doing the things you have to do to be scrappy, aggressive. I think we have that from all of our girls right now,” Woitas stated.

The defending Section 2A champions are playing well right now, but the team dives into the thick of conference play this week before heading into the holiday break.

