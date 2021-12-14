Your Photos
Teen accused of killing parents to undergo psychiatric tests

FILE — A Cedar Rapids teenager charged with killing his parents will undergo psychiatric examinations before any legal hearings against him proceed, a judge has ruled.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids teenager charged with killing his parents will undergo psychiatric examinations before any legal hearings against him proceed, a judge has ruled.

District Court Judge Ian Thornhill ordered a competency evaluation for Ethan Alexander Orton, 17, after Orton’s defense attorney presented evidence that he suffered from a mental illness, according to a court document filed Monday.

Orton will be moved from his Linn County detention to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville for the examinations, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.

Orton was charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, Misty Scott Slade, 41, and Casey Orton, 42, at their Cedar Rapids home on Oct. 14. He has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

