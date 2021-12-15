Your Photos
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputies get stuck on bridge during tornado

By WTVF Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) - As powerful tornadoes ripped through Tennessee over the weekend, deputies were responding to reports of damage when they got caught in the path.

They rode out the storm on a bridge, and it was caught on body cam and squad car video.

At about 3 a.m. Saturday, a tornado arrived in Kingston Springs, Tennessee and along with it came the 911 calls.

Cheatham County deputies Randy Smith and Joe Wehrer were responding to a woman trapped inside her home. They began to drive across a bridge when a tornado engulfed the squad car.

The concern was that the tornado might lift the vehicle and simply toss it into the river below.

Lt. Ken Miller said Smith, who was behind the wheel, tried to backtrack and take cover under the bridge, but the force of the wind was simply too much.

“It was moving the vehicle so much he knew the best thing to do at that point was to just stop,” Miller said.

Smith stopped the car and the deputies waited for a few minutes, even though they said it felt like hours, until the storm finally did pass.

When it did, the officers were again on their way looking to help and rescue others.

“None of our guys quit that night,” Miller said.

Deputies are still evaluating the size and scope of the tornado that made its way through Cheatham County.

However, it is established the tornado was more than 400 yards wide and it traveled on the ground for more than 10 miles.

Copyright 2021 WTVF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

