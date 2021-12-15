Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Chauvin expected to admit to violating Floyd’s civil rights

FILE - Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is expected to plead guilty to violating...
FILE - Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is expected to plead guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights.(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is expected to plead guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, but details of a plea agreement have not been made public.

Chauvin is charged with two counts of depriving Floyd of his rights during a May 2020 arrest that resulted in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin, who is white, has already been convicted in state court of murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin is serving a 22.5 year sentence on the state charges.

A guilty plea is likely to extend Chauvin’s time behind bars.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Ochen Baye Adome is pictured in a Mankato East High School cross country uniform in this...
Florida man charged after fatally stabbing Mankato East graduate in Wisconsin
Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday,...
Minnesota gets ready for unprecedented December weather
Mankato Public Safety is investigating an alleged assault that sent one person to the hospital,...
Assault sends one to hospital
Knights junior guard Zack Wells put up 17 points in LCWM's win over Cleveland.
LCWM’s high-scoring offense powers win over Cleveland
To raise questions about how an experienced officer such as Kim Potter could pull a Taser by...
Potter trial jurors see differences between gun, Taser

Latest News

Severe weather will be possible tonight make sure you have way's to receive alerts. Those not...
Joshua Eckl's Wednesday morning forecast
As we near the end of the holiday season, for Wellness Wednesday, Kelsey and Lisa destress and...
Power Haus Yoga aims to relieve holiday stress
Filled with curiosity, and in honor of National Tea Day, Nick Beck visited North Mankato’s...
Out of curiosity, Nick Beck visits Curiosi-Tea
As we near the end of the holiday season, for Wellness Wednesday, Kelsey and Lisa destress and...
Power Haus Yoga aims to relieve holiday stress