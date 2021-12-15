Chauvin expected to admit to violating Floyd’s civil rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is expected to plead guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, but details of a plea agreement have not been made public.

Chauvin is charged with two counts of depriving Floyd of his rights during a May 2020 arrest that resulted in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin, who is white, has already been convicted in state court of murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin is serving a 22.5 year sentence on the state charges.

A guilty plea is likely to extend Chauvin’s time behind bars.

