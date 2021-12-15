Your Photos
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in Floyd’s death

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) -Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Chauvin’s plea Wednesday means he will not face a federal trial in January, though he could end up spending more years behind bars.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted this spring of state murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe during a May 25, 2020, arrest.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in that case.

Three other former officers - Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao - were indicted on federal charges alongside Chauvin earlier this year.

They are still on course for trial early next year on those charges, with a state trial still to come.

