DEED awards 14 grants to Minnesota communities to increase supply of child care

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded $2,425,000 in grants to 14 organizations representing communities throughout Minnesota to increase the supply of quality child care providers in order to support regional economic development.

The grants will authorize $5 million over the next two fiscal years to local communities to increase quality child care providers to support economic development in Minnesota. The communities receiving the grants will use a variety of approaches, from teaming with local employers to build new child care facilities, to training and assistance with licensing.

“Access to quality childcare is a crisis in Minnesota that is holding our workforce back,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “These grants, the largest we’ve ever issued, will make a difference for hundreds of families across our state at a critical moment in Minnesota’s economic growth.”

Priority was given to communities that have a documented shortage of child care providers in their proposed project area. The definition of documented shortages may include disparities in access to affordable quality child care among targeted groups including but not limited to rural communities, low-income communities: Black, Indigenous and people of color individuals, persons with disabilities, veterans, and women.

A total of $2.5 million was available in this first round with a second round of funding being available before June 2022.

