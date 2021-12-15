First responders honored for saving life

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, five first responders from St. Peter will be honored with Lifesaver Awards by the South Central Minnesota EMS Regional System.

The responders are from the St. Peter Police Department, Gustavus Adolphus Campus Safety, and Allina Health.

They are being recognized for their work back in October when a call came out about a patient suffering a medical emergency. Upon arrival, the first responders quickly determined the patient was not breathing and immediately began life saving measures.

Within minutes, the patient’s pulse returned and after continuing to care for the patient, they were transported to the hospital.

