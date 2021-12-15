Florida man charged after fatally stabbing Mankato East graduate in Wisconsin

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (KEYC) — A Mankato East High School graduate was killed last month in a stabbing on a Greyhound bus in a Milwaukee suburb.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department reported on Nov. 18 that it, along with the Pewaukee Fire Department, responded to a parking lot adjacent to Point Burger Bar for a report of a male victim who was unconscious, not breathing and had an apparent wound to his neck.

Authorities say that after an initial investigation, it appeared the victim was attacked on the Greyhound bus by another male. The victim sustained a knife wound to his upper torso.

Other passengers provided medical treatment to the victim until deputies and EMS personnel arrived at the scene and took over medical treatment. Lifesaving measures continued until the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A male suspect was immediately taken into custody at the scene of the incident.

The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Ochen Baye Adome, who graduated from Mankato East High School in 2010.

On Dec. 10, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department announced the male suspect they had taken into custody, later identified as Drew Bennett, a 21-year-old from Panama City, Florida, was charged in Waukesha County Circuit Court with one count of first-degree intentional homicide – use of a dangerous weapon.

Bennett faces life in prison for the incident.

According to a criminal complaint:

The bus driver called to report an injury to a male passenger who walked to the front of the bus to report that he had been assaulted. The bus pulled off the interstate and parked in a lot on Westwood Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with an apparent knife wound to his neck who was unconscious and not breathing. Passengers performed CPR on the man outside the bus, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

After the victim, who was not identified, was declared dead, all of the 14 passengers on the bus were removed via a backdoor. Deputies conducted a search of the bus and observed blood spattered in several areas. They also discovered a knife sheath in the back of the bus.

Deputies eventually identified Bennett as someone who was potentially involved in the incident. Bennett, who was with his grandmother, was traveling from Florida to visit his mother.

Bennett’s grandmother told deputies she was sleeping when the bus was on Interstate 94 and when she woke up, she saw the victim bleeding. Bennett, his grandmother and the victim were all sitting in the back of the bus.

Another passenger reported hearing a commotion, looked to the back of the bus and saw the victim covered in blood. The victim fell into the passenger’s arms and said something like “I have been stabbed.”

The passenger said he looked behind him and saw Bennett with a distressed look on his face. Deputies later found a sharpening stone for a knife in Bennett’s backpack.

Deputies also discovered a knife with a wooden handle that was covered in what appeared to be blood on the bus.

The complaint noted at the last stop before the stabbing took place, Bennett was seen on video getting off the bus with the knife in a sheath in his hand.

During an interview with police, Bennett initially denied stabbing the victim but then admitted to doing so.

When talking about the incident, he said he heard voices on the intercom and from other passengers on the bus saying something “about a secret mission” and thought he was saving a woman and child.

Bennett’s cash bail was set at $1 million. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 22.

Funeral services were held for Adome at Woodland Hills Chapel in Mankato on Dec. 4, according to an obituary. He is survived by eight older siblings.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.