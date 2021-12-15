Knights depth shining early on

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s boys’ basketball team is off to a perfect 6-0 start to the season.

”All five of our guys, we trust each other to score. Everyone can just spread the ball around and have faith in each other to get buckets,” senior Carson Domeier said.

After getting a taste of the state tournament last season, the Knights look like one of the top teams in Class A early on.

“I’d say our defense and more of a fast break is setting us apart from last year I think,” Domeier said.

The team is capitalizing on the stingy defense by turning it into points at the other end.

Right now, St. Mary’s is putting up around 80 points per game as a group that can beat teams down low or from the perimeter.

“We’ve got some good balance, we’ve got guys that can score from outside and throw the ball inside and get buckets. That helps with our balance,” head coach Judd Walter said.

“I think our combination of all five starters are meshing in pretty well this year. We’re playing really good team basketball. I think our threats to score 1-4 everyone can put the ball in and score. That helps with easier buckets. Defense has stepped it up a little bit, helps too,” Domeier explained.

The Knights feature a strong senior class that is leading by example for the younger players.

“They’re going to make a big impact on me and my whole high school career. Trent and Carson, they’re great leaders,” freshman Dylan Moldan stated.

“They’re really honest with you, they tell you when you make a mistake and what you should do differently. They also boost you up when you get down on yourself,” freshman Noah Christensen said.

The Tomahawk Conference is one of the tougher leagues in our area, and the Knights’ quest to repeat as conference champions starts to heat up with six straight games against Tomahawk opponents starting this week against New Ulm Cathedral and Springfield.

