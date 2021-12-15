Minnesota Agriculture Expo returns to in person

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The agriculture trade show is put together by the Minnesota corn growers association and the Minnesota Soybean growers association. The last in-person Ag Expo saw more than 1500 attendants and 80 exhibitors packing the floor.

MSGA and MCGA have put together a list of keynote speakers and breakout sessions all housed inside Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

“To be able talk and visit with our growers, and industry and legislative leaders about a whole host of things and a whole host of things, a lot of good comes out of it as far as communication skills and communication events that we can all share in,” President of Minnesota Soybean Growers Association Mike Skaug said.

The event will take place in Mankato on January 19th and the 20th. Speakers at the event include ranchers, farmers and army veterans.

