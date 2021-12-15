Your Photos
Minnesota delivery driver cited after running over groceries

FILE — The couple received a full refund from Instacart, which said it fired the delivery driver.
(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota grocery delivery driver accused of running over bags of food she had dropped off in a Twin Cities suburb because she didn’t like the homeowners’ pro-police yard sign has been cited for criminal damage to property, authorities said.

The incident happened Dec. 6 after the elderly couple ordered $50 worth of groceries from Cub Foods to be delivered by Instacart to their home in Blaine. Police said the couple stepped out to meet the driver, who first told them to check the wreath hanging on their front door and then drove back and forth over the groceries.

The driver allegedly scribbled a note on the receipt that complained about the delivery service pay and called police “racist pigs.” Investigators said the sign supporting law enforcement was in the front yard of the home.

Blaine police have identified the driver as a 36-year-old woman from the nearby suburb of Coon Rapids.

The couple received a full refund from Instacart, which said it fired the delivery driver.

Police said they have received inquiries about whether the case could be charged as a hate crime, but because the crime was allegedly committed due to the couple’s support for police it doesn’t qualify.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

