Minnesota gets ready for unprecedented December weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Unusual weather across the country, as parts of the Midwest saw devastating tornadoes, some of the worst damage was seen in Kentucky.

“We’re going to have over a thousand homes that are just gone, and that estimate is going to take some time. I don’t think we’ll see damage of this scale ever,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Dawson Springs Kentucky has seen serious damage from the tornadoes with dozens missing and over half of the town is beyond repair.

“This is the first time I came out here looking at the damage. It’s hard to believe this is my town,” one Dawson Springs resident said.

That system that was in Kentucky was the same system that brought major snowfall to Minnesota on Friday, with totals of up to almost 2 feet in some areas. And our state isn’t out of the woods, as unprecedented December weather moves in on Wednesday, with high temperatures in the 60 and winds upwards of 70 miles per hour (112.65 km/h).

“We have an unusual amount of moisture from the south, an unusual amount of warmth, you put that together with a powerful cold front and low pressure system you put all of that together and you get some nasty storms,” Meteorologist Shawn Cable said.

Weather systems are changing and mixing, causing warm and cold systems to come together which leads to a potential for tornadoes Wednesday.

“The system is still developing so it is really important that folks check the weather by mid to late afternoon just so they have an idea of what might be going on,” Cable said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.