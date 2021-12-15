New Ulm high schoolers gain trade skills with Eagle Enterprises

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - From woodworking, to clothing design, welding and auto repairs, Eagle Enterprises does it all— thanks to a group of dedicated teenagers.

“There’s a lot of businesses really looking for employees that are trained in hand skills. We have kind of a shortage,” said Lindsey Johnson, a teacher at New Ulm High School.

New Ulm Public Schools launched Eagle Enterprises in 2019 as one of its career and technical education programs.

NUHS senior Evan Griebel added, “It’s not just another class you go to and you just do your homework in. Each of us are trying to make a difference here and trying to prepare us for the real world and a life for us.”

The student-led business aims to fill the skills gap by providing high schoolers with hands-on experience, industry level training and career plan development.

“We come out of here with a full portfolio and resumé with pictures of jobs we’ve done, descriptions, and we also have the resume built for us that we could bring to an employer. It shows them we are prepared to work for them in the real world,” Griebel explained.

Students oversee all aspects of the business including marketing, production and accounting.

It helps them learn key business concepts and develop skillsets for future careers.

Johnson mentioned, “It allows them to see what’s out there, to really choose a career path they’ll be well-suited to. Even if they choose not to be a welder or not to be an auto mechanic for a career, they’ll still have that skillset.”

Participants receive class credit for their work, and proceeds from product sales and services are divided among them.

NUHS senior Josh Gulden said, “It’ll be $1,000 to $1,500 at the end of the year, so it’s a pretty good gig for being in school.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.