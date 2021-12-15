Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

One dead in multiple vehicle crash along Highway 52 north of Oronoco

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 52 near Pine Island. The crash involved three commercial vehicles and three passenger cars.

According to State Patrol, there is one fatality from a passenger vehicle.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. and officials say Highway 52 will be closed for the next several hours.

There are multiple crashes that are being reported on Highway 52 north of Rochester.

Northbound lanes on Highway 52 are currently closed from the Plainview exit through Pine Island. Authorities are detouring all traffic East for now.

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – There are multiple vehicles in the ditch just South of Pine Island on Highway 52 in the northbound lanes.

A driver on the Highway reported seeing several vehicles in the ditch and two semi trucks that crashed into each other.

Caption

The driver reported the road conditions were fine, but the visibility was lower due to fog.

Traffic was backed up even beyond the crash and EMS was arriving to the scene at around 9:30 a.m.

There has been no report of injuries yet.

As a reminder, it is important to turn on car lights during foggy conditions, and drive with caution.

Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Ochen Baye Adome is pictured in a Mankato East High School cross country uniform in this...
Florida man charged after fatally stabbing Mankato East graduate in Wisconsin
Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday,...
Minnesota gets ready for unprecedented December weather
Mankato Public Safety is investigating an alleged assault that sent one person to the hospital,...
Assault sends one to hospital
Vaccine Mandate Protest
Lawmakers push Mayo Clinic to end vaccine mandate
City of St. Peter takes action after racist signs turn up at local park
City of St. Peter takes action after racist signs turn up at local park

Latest News

FILE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has added eight states to the 19 where students...
Medicaid now certifies kids for free lunch in 8 more states
Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday,...
Minnesota gets ready for unprecedented December weather
KEYC Weather Now
KEYC Severe Weather Update
Target CEO Brian Cornell is photographed at Target Plaza Commons in Minneapolis on Feb. 21...
Target CEO addresses omicron, wages and shopper habits
Target CEO addresses omicron, wages and shopper habits