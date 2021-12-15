One dead in multiple vehicle crash along Highway 52 north of Oronoco

UPDATE: State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 52 near Pine Island. The crash involved three commercial vehicles and three passenger cars.

According to State Patrol, there is one fatality from a passenger vehicle.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. and officials say Highway 52 will be closed for the next several hours.

There are multiple crashes that are being reported on Highway 52 north of Rochester.

Northbound lanes on Highway 52 are currently closed from the Plainview exit through Pine Island. Authorities are detouring all traffic East for now.

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – There are multiple vehicles in the ditch just South of Pine Island on Highway 52 in the northbound lanes.

A driver on the Highway reported seeing several vehicles in the ditch and two semi trucks that crashed into each other.

Autoplay Caption

The driver reported the road conditions were fine, but the visibility was lower due to fog.

Traffic was backed up even beyond the crash and EMS was arriving to the scene at around 9:30 a.m.

There has been no report of injuries yet.

As a reminder, it is important to turn on car lights during foggy conditions, and drive with caution.

Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.