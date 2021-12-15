Your Photos
Salvation Army to pull Red-Kettles early due to impending wind speeds

The Salvation Army in Mankato is pulling its bell ringers early tonight for reasons of weather...
The Salvation Army in Mankato is pulling its bell ringers early tonight for reasons of weather safety.(Gray tv)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army in Mankato is pulling its bell ringers early tonight for reasons of weather safety.

“When thinking about the implications of these ultra-high wind speeds, we believed this was in everyone’s best interest,” said Lieutenant Andy Wheeler, one of the corps officers/pastors in Mankato. “With all the destruction of other recent high windspeed events around the country, we need to do our part to prepare for the worst. We will always choose the lives of individuals over the loss of income.”

Digital pay features are still available for those braving the elements. Those options include PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay, QR code scanning, or texting KatoCares to 24365.

“I was able to connect with each ringer missing out because of this and they were very supportive of the decision, some looking to clear another time to ring in its place,” said Wheeler. “We still have great need to [sic] ringers and donors if we are going to come even close to this year’s goal of $525,000.”

Register online at RegisterToRing.com or by calling Sherrie Trucker at 507-344-9268

